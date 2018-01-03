Emmerdale: Debbie dumps Tom – but is a surprise twist coming?

"This week it’s going to be full of surprises, full of twists, full of turns," says the soap's boss

Debbie has dumped businessman boyfriend Tom in tonight’s Emmerdale after discovering that he is behind the golf course development deal that will destroy the Dingles’ home.

Wednesday’s episode of the ITV soap saw Tom try to talk Debbie round by explaining that the deal was set in motion before he knew her. Telling her that he loves her, Tom claimed that he was too scared to tell her about the plans in case he lost her.

However, Charity overheard everything and dragged him outside, exposing him to the rest of the Dingles, who didn’t hold back with their threats to make Tom pay. For his part, the smooth-talking operator attempted to talk his way out of the sticky situation, a gambit that left Debbie feeling torn.

So will she reconsider her actions and end up standing by her man? Or is this it for Tom and Debbie’s relationship? What we can reveal is that tomorrow’s double bill will find Tom grovelling to Debbie that he’ll fix the access road issue, having spent the night camped out on her doorstep. Charity, meanwhile, is determined to do some digging of her own into the business deal.

And it might be wise to stay alert for some surprises. After all, show boss Iain MacLeod has already warned fans that they should expect the unexpected. Speaking earlier this week, the producer said:

“This week, it’s a big chapter for Tom and Debbie. We’ve seen how in love with him she is. This week it’s going to be full of surprises, full of twists, full of turns…”

