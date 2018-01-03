EastEnders: Max threatens to kill Josh! Watch the brand-new scene

Max Branning’s dark side resurfaces on EastEnders tonight when he issues Josh Hemmings with a stark warning.

Advertisement

Now facing the possibility of Abi dying following her catastrophic fall from the Queen Vic’s roof over Christmas, Max is determined to stop his other daughter Lauren from leaving for Scotland.

As viewers know, prior to the Christmas Day episode, Lauren was making plans to join Josh when he started a new job in Glasgow. But Max is having none of it, telling Josh that he’ll put him in intensive care if he starts “manipulating” Lauren.

And it seems that Max wouldn’t think twice about switching off Josh’s life-support machine if it came down to it…

You can watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement