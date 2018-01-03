Coronation Street: Emily Bishop is back! (in the country at least)

An update on the street legend’s whereabouts at last

Coronation Street stalwart Emily Bishop is back from her travels after two years away.

In the second of tonight’s double bill, Ken Barlow revealed to Sophie Webster his old friend had returned to the UK to look after her sickly niece Freda Burgess, after going oversees in 2016.

Fans will be delighted the iconic cobbles resident has been mentioned after actress Eileen Derbyshire announced she was taking a break from the role a few years back.

Adventurous Emily left for deepest darkest Peru on New Year’s Day 2016 to help eco-warrior nephew Geoffrey ‘Spider’ Nugent with his environmental charity work. Perhaps the pair got involved in more protesting in Peru like they famously did when trying to save the Red Rec from being destroyed back in the day? Principled Emily spent a night up a tree…

Emily is the second longest-serving character after Ken, first appearing in January 1961 when Corrie had only been on air for a matter of weeks, and remains a firm favourite with fans despite her absence in the last few years. Derbyshire, 86, who received an MBE in 2010 (along with co-star Barbara Knox), is still on an extended break from the programme.

We’d love for Emily to pop back to the street now she’s back in blighty, but in the meantime perhaps Ken, Sophie, Rita, Norris and even Tracy (they’re practically family, she even calls her ‘Auntie Emily’) will get a day trip away from Weatherfield and pay their old pal a visit?

