Emmerdale trailer: Whites’ horror crash teased in new 2018 promo

Is the family set to be wiped out?

Emmerdale has released its first look at its upcoming car-related cliffhanger that could wipe out the White family.

Next week’s episodes of the ITV soap will see Robert snatch baby Seb, only for the Whites to give chase. But events take an unexpected turn after a vengeful Lachlan (who’s annoyed with Chrissie for engineering his break-up with Belle) lunges for the steering wheel.

Cue potential carnage as the car veers into the opposite lane – straight into the path of a lorry!

Other plotlines glimpsed in the promo include Moira’s continued wrestling with her guilty conscience, Debbie letting rip at Charity for ruining her life and bulldozers moving into the village. Could this be the moment when the Dingles lose their home?

You can watch the 2018 trailer below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

