Emmerdale ‘recasts’ Adam Barton – and Danny Miller is delighted!

The Emmerdale bromance is most definitely over! Star Danny Miller is moving on – and former co-star Adam Thomas is just a distant memory.

Yes – no sooner has Adam Thomas’s last scene been shown than ITV has announced that it’s ‘cast’ a new actor to play the role of Adam Barton.

In this new video released tonight by the broadcaster, Emmerdale actors Danny Miller, Isabel Hodgins and Natalie J Robb can be seen getting very excited about the ‘all-new’ Adam.

In some cases, recasting proves to be a tricky business, but in this case, we’re sure you’ll agree that the resemblance is quite uncanny.

And, of course, this bombshell news is not a spoof in any way, shape or form…

You can see the ‘all-new’ Adam Barton unveiled below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

