Emmerdale ‘recasts’ Adam Barton – and Danny Miller is delighted!
It's like star Adam Thomas never existed
The Emmerdale bromance is most definitely over! Star Danny Miller is moving on – and former co-star Adam Thomas is just a distant memory.
Yes – no sooner has Adam Thomas’s last scene been shown than ITV has announced that it’s ‘cast’ a new actor to play the role of Adam Barton.
In this new video released tonight by the broadcaster, Emmerdale actors Danny Miller, Isabel Hodgins and Natalie J Robb can be seen getting very excited about the ‘all-new’ Adam.
In some cases, recasting proves to be a tricky business, but in this case, we’re sure you’ll agree that the resemblance is quite uncanny.
And, of course, this bombshell news is not a spoof in any way, shape or form…
You can see the ‘all-new’ Adam Barton unveiled below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale
New year, new Adam! As the show must go on, meet the newly re-casted Adam Barton #Emmerdale
Posted by Emmerdale on Tuesday, January 2, 2018