Emmerdale ‘recasts’ Adam Barton – and Danny Miller is delighted!

It's like star Adam Thomas never existed

The Emmerdale bromance is most definitely over! Star Danny Miller is moving on – and former co-star Adam Thomas is just a distant memory.

Yes – no sooner has Adam Thomas’s last scene been shown than ITV has announced that it’s ‘cast’ a new actor to play the role of Adam Barton.

In this new video released tonight by the broadcaster, Emmerdale actors Danny Miller, Isabel Hodgins and Natalie J Robb can be seen getting very excited about the ‘all-new’ Adam.

In some cases, recasting proves to be a tricky business, but in this case, we’re sure you’ll agree that the resemblance is quite uncanny.

And, of course, this bombshell news is not a spoof in any way, shape or form…

You can see the ‘all-new’ Adam Barton unveiled below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

The new Adam Barton

New year, new Adam! As the show must go on, meet the newly re-casted Adam Barton #Emmerdale

Posted by Emmerdale on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

