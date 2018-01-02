Emmerdale boss drops BIG clue about surprise Tom Waterhouse twist

Emmerdale producer Iain MacLeod has revealed that upcoming episodes of the ITV soap will drop a huge bombshell about mysterious Tom Waterhouse.

Tom has been seen scheming behind the back of girlfriend Debbie as he plots to destroy the Dingles’ home in order to build a golf course in the village. But it seems now that this is only part of the story that Emmerdale has planned for Tom.

Said the show boss in a new video: “This week, it’s a big chapter for Tom and Debbie. We’ve seen how in love with him she is. This week it’s going to be full of surprises, full of twists, full of turns and we’re going to find out whether or not Tom has been entirely straight with Debbie about everything.”

Soap Secrets with Iain Macleod EXCLUSIVE: Producer Iain Macleod drops a massive clue into Tom and Debbie's story and what's to come… #Spectanuary #Emmerdale Posted by Emmerdale on Monday, January 1, 2018

Tonight’s hour-long episode of Emmerdale sees Debbie start work with Tom and witness a big deal that the businessman is making. But will Debbie rue her actions when she discovers what she’s unwittingly signed. Judging by the footage above, we’d say that was a very big “yes”.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

