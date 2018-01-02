EastEnders newcomer: who is Ciara Maguire? And does she know Mel Owen?

Aidan Maguire’s estranged wife Ciara arrived in Albert Square on tonight’s EastEnders with a specific purpose: to reclaim the cash snatched in the Square’s recent armed raid.

As it turns out, Ciara (played by actress Denise McCormack) was in charge of the gang who were held at gunpoint in the New Year’s Day episode of the BBC1 soap. And she might well turn out to be just as ruthless as her former partner.

Ciara was tonight seen demanding that Aidan return the money she believed to be hers – not that he was playing ball when it came to her orders.

But might Ciara have back-up when it comes to getting what she feels she’s owed? After all, scenes just shown saw her put in a call to a contact and say, “Pack your bag. Looks like you’re coming home to your old haunt, love.” The big question for EastEnders fans is whether the person on the other end of the line is Mel Owen?

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite’s return to Walford is imminent – so could Mel be coming back at Ciara’s request?

As for where you might have seen star Denise McCormack before: well, the actress featured in such Irish dramas as Red Rock and Love/Hate before making the jump to EastEnders.

And she also made it to the final of the 2017 series of RTE’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, earning a third place result with dance partner Ryan McShane.

How long she’ll be sticking around in EastEnders remains to be seen, but on first impressions, Ciara seems to be a worthy adversary for Aidan, who might well have met his match…

