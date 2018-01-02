EastEnders: Mick Carter’s fate revealed following shooting – plus gunman Halfway gets a job at the Vic

Soap fans can breathe a sigh of relief – Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) has survived being shot during the bungled raid in the New Year’s Day episode of EastEnders.

Tuesday’s hour-long instalment of the BBC1 drama began with a bloodied Mick being carried to the Queen Vic after taking a bullet to the bicep.

Wife Linda was obviously in a state of distress after witnessing her husband getting caught up in the armed robbery. So it was left to Walford newcomer Mariam Ahmed to be the voice of reason as she tended to the pub landlord.

As it turns out, Mariam has nursing training, so was able to staunch the bleeding, treat the wound and – perhaps most importantly – keep Mick away from the hospital, where suspicious medics would be sure to ask questions about gunshot injuries.

Speaking of all that gunplay – we also found out more about Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway, who seems less a career criminal and more a well-meaning bumbler.

As viewers discovered, Halfway is an old pal of Lee’s from his Army days, where he worked in catering. With Mick out of action, Halfway was drafted in to help out behind the bar, but his clumsiness soon raised eyebrows, particularly Shirley’s.

The future ownership of the Vic does, however, still hang in the balance, thanks to the money from the heist being kept hidden by secretive gang boss Aidan Maguire.

So it remains to be seen whether Mick’s misguided efforts to get hold of enough cash to buy back the freehold will pay off or if the Carters will still have to face a future away from Albert Square. But viewers don’t have long to wait to potentially get some answers: EastEnders returns tomorrow evening at 8.00pm on BBC1.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

