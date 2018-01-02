Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Anti-harassment initiative Time’s Up launched by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and more

Anti-harassment initiative Time’s Up launched by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and more

A defence fund has been set-up to support sexual harassment claims

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: REESE WITHERSPOON, JENNIFER ANISTON attend Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), staging its fourth biennial fundraising telecast at the at the Dolby Theatre on Friday September 5, 2014 (8:00-9:00 p.m., ET/PT) in Hollywood California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/American Broadcasting Companies Inc via WireImage, BA)

After a tumultuous 2017 marked by numerous sexual harassment scandals, a group of prominent women in Hollywood have kicked off the new year by launching a legal defence fund for sexual harassment claims.

Advertisement

The initiative, which was started by four female agents at talent agency CAA (Creative Arts Agency) – Maha Dakhil, Michelle Kydd Lee, Hylda Queally and Christy Haubegger – is called Time’s Up, and it has been supported by over 300 women including Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

According to a statement obtained by Deadline, the fund has been set up to address “the systemic power imbalances that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential”, and the group will partner with “like-minded organisations to fight for workplaces that are committed to equality and safety, and strive to reach the most dynamic business and creative outcomes possible.”

The fund will be housed at and administered by Los Angeles’ National Women’s Law Centre, and participating lawyers will work with the centre’s legal network for gender equity to enable more individuals to secure legal help for complaints of harassment in the entertainment industry.

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are among the founding donors, along with a number of leading talent agencies including CAA, ICM and Paradigm.

Advertisement

The initiative is being supported by the likes of Natalie Portman, Rashida Jones, Kerry Washington, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd and more.

Tags

You might like

Salma Hayek (Getty, EH)

Actress Salma Hayek alleges Harvey Weinstein threatened to kill her

weinstein

BBC plans documentary telling the “definitive story of Harvey Weinstein”

Dawn French

Dawn French: We need to arm young women against sexual predators

(Netflix, TL)

Danny Masterson fired from Netflix’s The Ranch amid rape allegations

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more