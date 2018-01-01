The best Star Wars quotes Here's some of our favourite phrases from a galaxy far, far away Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share on Google Plus Share on Reddit Email to a friend Monday, 1st January 2018 at 6:28 pm I find your lack of faith disturbing Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope The Force will be with you. Always I’ll never turn to the dark side. You’ve failed, your highness. I am a Jedi, like my father before me British actors Anthony Daniels and Kenny Baker on the set of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Never tell me the odds! Do. Or do not. There is no try No. I am your father I’ll never turn to the dark side. You’ve failed, your highness. I am a Jedi, like my father before me Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be. The Force runs strong in your family. Pass on what you have learned There’s always a bigger fish I’ll never turn to the dark side. You’ve failed, your highness. I am a Jedi, like my father before me I’m just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm) The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural The garbage’ll do! Chewie, we’re home Oh, my dear friend. How I’ve missed you British actors Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, American actors Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause that I believed in. A cause that was worth it. Without that, we’re lost Use the force, Luke Judge me by my size, do you? Someday I will be the most powerful Jedi ever I sense great fear in you, Skywalker. You have hate. You have anger. But you don’t use them Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share on Google Plus Share on Reddit Email to a friend Tags Film Related news EastEnders: Jack learns the truth about Ronnie and Roxy’s death 23 thoughts I have during every episode of MasterChef You might like EastEnders: Jack learns the truth about Ronnie and Roxy’s death 23 thoughts I have during every episode of MasterChef First look at Jessica Raine in new BBC1 drama The Last Post Benedict Cumberbatch to appear on first Graham Norton show