Is Friends on Netflix?

How to watch and stream your favourite US comedy in the UK...

Running for ten series (236 episodes) between 1994 and 2004, there is no doubt that Friends is one of the most important comedy series of modern time. It propelled its six main cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry, to international stardom and continues to delight new generations of comedy fans with its strong characterisation and tightly written plots.

The adventures of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, Monica and Joey have gone onto inspire countless other comedy series in the US and across the globe, but for most it’s the original and the best Friends that will always be there for them when they’re looking for a laugh.

Although for many years in the UK Friends was shown on Channel 4 (and sister channel E4) Friends has switched broadcasters and is now available exclusively on Comedy Central (Sky channel 112, Virgin channel 132).

Although the entire Friends catalogue is available to stream on Netflix in the US, the show is NOT currently available to Netflix subscribers in the UK.

However, a recent tweet from the Netflix UK account in December 2017 suggests that may be about to change….