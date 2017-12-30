Accessibility Links

What time is Manchester United v Southampton on TV?

The Red Devils take on Mauricio Pellegrino's side at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: United captain Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 26, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images, BA)

Manchester United have had a rough time this festive season, after two consecutive 2-2 draws – against Leicester City and Burnley – saw them drift a further 4 points from Premier league leaders Manchester City. The blues’ 15 point lead at the top of the table now seems unassailable.  Meanwhile, Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino is under increased pressure after a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham has left them just 2 points above the relegation zone. Both sides will be desperate to score some points at Old Trafford.

What time is Manchester United v Southampton live on TV?

Kick off is 5.30pm, with live coverage on BT Sport 1 from 5pm. For those without BT, the highlights will be shown, along with the best bits from the rest of Saturday’s Premier League action, on BBC’s Match of the Day from 10.30pm.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: United player Marcus Rashford gets in a shot at goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 26, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

