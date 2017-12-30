What time is Crystal Palace v Manchester City on TV?

Manchester City have steamrolled the Premier League this season. The festive period has seen Pep Guardiola’s men gallop to a 15-point lead at the top of the table after closest rivals Manchester United dropped points at Leicester and Burnley, and they will be looking to notch up a 19th consecutive league win at Selhurst Park. Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace fought admirably against Arsenal in their last outing, but were ultimately vanquished by a double from a rejuvenated Alexis Sanchez. Sitting just 1 point above the relegation zone, they will be looking to take advantage of any signs of complacency from the league leaders.

Advertisement

What time is Crystal Palace v Manchester City live on TV?

Kick off is 12pm, with live coverage on BT Sport 1 from 11.30am. For those without BT, the highlights will be shown, along with the best bits from the rest of Sunday’s Premier League action, on BBC2’s Match of the Day 2 from 10pm.