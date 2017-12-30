The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

From Original series like The Grand Tour to brilliant dramas like Outlander, Preacher and Mr Robot, check out the best series to watch on Amazon's streaming services (updated regularly)

Amazon Prime, like its rival Netflix, has so much to scroll through it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

Sure, they make a big song and dance about their new series, including the genuinely explosive return of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in The Grand Tour.

But without hours of searching, you’ll quickly get tired of the constant shouting about ‘Original’ content. So here, in one easy list, is the best of what Amazon Prime has to offer for TV fans.

If you’re just starting out, check out our guide to Amazon Prime, including how it works, how much it costs and what type of thing you can find on the streaming service.

Last updated 8th September

Seinfeld

The show “about nothing” that became one of the most popular sitcoms in TV history. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld plays the straight man to his neurotic friends Kramer, Elaine and George, as they struggle to cope with everyday frustrations in New York City. Watch on Amazon

The Americans

Kerry Russell and Matthew Rhys star in this Cold War thriller as Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, two Soviet KGB officers who are posing as an American married couple living in the suburbs of 1980s Washington D.C. Their two children are unaware of their true identity – as is their FBI agent neighbour. Watch on Amazon

Mr Robot

Elliot (Rami Malek) is a cybersecurity engineer by day – and a vigilante hacker by night. Season one saw him recruited by the mysterious leader of an underground set on taking down multinational companies that they believe are running – and ruining – the world. Season two aired earlier this year, with a third confirmed for 2017.

Watch on Amazon

Prison Break

Michael Scofield is a desperate man in a desperate situation. His brother Lincoln Burrows was convicted of a crime he didn’t commit and put on Death Row – and Michael will do whatever it takes to get him out… All four seasons of the classic boxset are now available on Amazon Prime. Watch on Amazon

Transparent

With its subtle performance by Jeffrey Tambor as a trans woman who comes out to her kids late in life, this bold and witty dramedy has a hot social issue at its core. That’s not the reason to watch, though: the central characters are the three 30-something siblings who, as they get used to Dad being a woman, work through their own pile of secrets, hang-ups and regrets. You can’t help rooting for, and laughing with, people who are so lost. Watch on Amazon

Catastrophe

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney have created one of the best Channel 4 comedies in years – and audiences on both sides of the Atlantic have taken notice. Series 1-2 are available to watch now. Watch on Amazon

Preacher

Dominic Cooper stars in this seriously dark comic-book inspired dramedy. He’s a West Texas preacher with a highly unusual power, who is “thrust into a a crazy world populated by a cast of characters from Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.” Preacher is produced by Seth Rogan, Bad Neighbours’ Evan Goldberg and Breaking Bad’s Sam Catlin. Watch on Amazon

Outlander

With some of the most dedicated fans on the internet, it’s well worth trying to find out exactly why this Scottish-set historical sci-fi series has become so popular. We’re sure it’s not just Sam Heughan’s curly locks… Season three airs weekly from September 2017. Watch on Amazon

Ripper Street

Proof that there can be life after cancellation. When BBC1 prematurely axed this period crime thriller, Amazon picked up the police baton. The fifth and final series is now available on the streaming service. Watch on Amazon