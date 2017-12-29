Emmerdale: car chase drama as Robert steals baby Seb – will the Whites die?

Emmerdale are lining up big drama for the Whites as Robert Sugden abducts baby son Sebastian from Rebecca and goes on the run. A car chase ensues but as more revelations hit the feuding family, could there be tragedy on the horizon?

In the week beginning 8 January, Rob hires a private detective and discovers the Whites are secretly planning to move to Australia and take his son. With little sister Victoria’s help, he snatches Seb – but disaster soon strikes…

“There is a chase,” confirms Ryan Hawley, aka Robert. “He’s trying to get away from the Whites who are taking Seb to the other side of the world so Robert can never see him again. He’s desperate and has kidnapped his son to stop this happening. What happens next changes everything!”

Before all this, Chrissie struggles to convince son Lachlan to leave the dales and go down under and gets Belle Dingle to dump him after telling her the extent of how troubled Lucky really is. But Belle ends up revealing to her heartbroken ex-boyfriend his mum’s meddling forced them apart, leaving Lachlan silently seething…

As the Whites pack up for Oz, Rebecca realises Robert has taken the baby and the family frantically drive off in hot pursuit. “She’s in panic mode,” says Emily Head who plays Rebecca. “Seb went missing before and she thought Robert was responsible, so she fully believes she is never going to see her son again.

“She thinks Robert is dangerous and goes into protective mother bear mode. All she wants is to get her son back and she is worried this won’t happen if they don’t act quick enough. And Chrissie just wants to get away as soon as possible as she knows Lachlan doesn’t want to go which could ruin everything as it’s meant to be a secret.”

Loopy Lucky can’t contain himself any longer and as they’re speeding after Robert and Seb, he tells Chrissie he knows she manipulated Belle and lunges for the steering wheel – making the car veer into the path of an oncoming lorry…

With many hints being dropped in recent months that the White family would be leaving, and that January would be a particularly epic month in Emmerdale, this does not sound like it will end well for anyone… Will there be a crash on the scale of the 2016 bypass pile-up?

