EastEnders: the launderette reopens – with Karen Taylor in charge?

Is it all change at the Bridge Street launderette?

The Bridge Street launderette looks set to be reopened on EastEnders in early January, but could Karen Taylor be the one in charge of the service washes?

The launderette has, of course, been closed for a year after Dot was handed her notice in late 2016. But with the Walford stalwart currently visiting granddaughter Dotty, might Karen find herself running the show?

Scenes to be shown on Monday 8 January will see cash-strapped Karen desperately searching for a job and despite offending the owner of the launderette, she later calls and manages to get herself an interview for a position there.

The next day, Karen’s interview gets off to a shaky start when she is recognised following her previous outburst. But she quickly manages to charm the owner, Mr Papadopoulos Jnr, leaving her hopeful that she has the job.

Later on, Karen tells the rest of the Taylors that she’s secured the post. But her family soon realise that all is not as it seems when they discover that the job is still being advertised.

In an attempt to investigate, Karen puts in a call to her potential new boss, only to be told by his wife that interviews are still being held. What will happen when Karen then takes matters into her own hands?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

