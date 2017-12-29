Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Mel Owen returns to Walford – new plotline details REVEALED

Tamzin Outhwaite's comeback date has been set

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 11/01/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5636 (No. 5636) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS FRIDAY 29th DECEMBER 2017* Mel surprises Ian Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH), Ian Beale (ADAM WOODYATT), Melanie Owen (TAMZIN OUTHWAITE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

The BBC has revealed that Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) will return to Albert Square and come face to face with ex-husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) in scenes to be shown on Thursday 11 January 2018.

After nearly 16 years away, Mel will waste little time in making her presence known and goes directly to the cafe on Bridge Street where she’s reacquainted with Ian and Kathy.

Stunned by the reappearance of wife number two, Ian catches up with his ex-missus, but it soon becomes apparent that Mel may have an ulterior motive as she uses the conversation to her advantage…

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5636

Speaking to Radio Times about what kind of person Mel is when we meet her again, Tamzin Outhwaite told Radio Times: “She’s more damaged than when she left, mainly because of the experiences she’d had.

“Mel became quite dark by the end, but I don’t think she would have ended up that way had it not been for Steve Owen. So I don’t think she’s going to be letting any man rule her this time around.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about EastEnders

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 12/01/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5637 (No. 5637) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS FRIDAY 29th DECEMBER 2017* Tiffany breaks down in front of Whitney. Whitney Carter (SHONA MCGARTY), Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

