EastEnders comeback: is Tiffany Butcher pregnant?

Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) will make her return to EastEnders in scenes to be shown on Monday 8 January, but is she keeping a pregnancy secret from Whitney (Shona McGarty)?

Advertisement

Tiffany’s reappearance looks set to scupper Whitney’s plan to leave the Square and start a new life in Yorkshire. Desperate to stay in Walford, a mischievous Tiff is soon up to no good – but will she be able to stop Whit from quitting London?

Certainly by the end of the week, a pretty sizeable curveball has come in the form of a pregnancy test, which Whitney finds in a bin. Just how will Tiffany react when she’s confronted with it?

The character of Tiffany was last seen in Walford back in 2016, when she made a surprise return with her brother Morgan for Whitney and Lee’s wedding.

Prior to this, she had been living with Bianca, who’d headed for a new life in Milton Keynes with cabbie Terry. Speaking recently about her comeback, Maisie Smith said: “It’s great to be back on the set of EastEnders.

“It’s been lovely to see some old faces and meet new ones too. I can’t wait to show everyone how much Tiffany has changed.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.