EastEnders comeback: is Tiffany Butcher pregnant?

Actress Maisie Smith is back on screen in January 2018

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 12/01/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5637 (No. 5637) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS FRIDAY 29th DECEMBER 2017* Tiffany breaks down in front of Whitney. Whitney Carter (SHONA MCGARTY), Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) will make her return to EastEnders in scenes to be shown on Monday 8 January, but is she keeping a pregnancy secret from Whitney (Shona McGarty)?

Tiffany’s reappearance looks set to scupper Whitney’s plan to leave the Square and start a new life in Yorkshire. Desperate to stay in Walford, a mischievous Tiff is soon up to no good – but will she be able to stop Whit from quitting London?

Certainly by the end of the week, a pretty sizeable curveball has come in the form of a pregnancy test, which Whitney finds in a bin. Just how will Tiffany react when she’s confronted with it?

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5634

The character of Tiffany was last seen in Walford back in 2016, when she made a surprise return with her brother Morgan for Whitney and Lee’s wedding.

Prior to this, she had been living with Bianca, who’d headed for a new life in Milton Keynes with cabbie Terry. Speaking recently about her comeback, Maisie Smith said: “It’s great to be back on the set of EastEnders.

“It’s been lovely to see some old faces and meet new ones too. I can’t wait to show everyone how much Tiffany has changed.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 12/01/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5637 (No. 5637) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS FRIDAY 29th DECEMBER 2017* Tiffany breaks down in front of Whitney. Whitney Carter (SHONA MCGARTY), Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
