Coronation Street: Kate leaves following kiss with Sophie

And where does all this leave #Kana?

A confused Kate Connor looks set to leave Coronation Street behind in early 2018 after sharing a kiss with Sophie Webster.

Kate will have a bust-up with on-off lover Rana and seek solace with Sophie following a night on the town. But when Rosie unwittingly lets slip about the kiss to Rana, she’s left gutted.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 8 January will then see a Kate realise that the relationship tensions are too much for her to handle and she opts to go and stay in Carla’s house in Devon.

After breaking the news to the Nazirs, Rana begs Kate not to go, but their farewell is cut short by the arrival of Sophie.

Deeply upset, Kate tells Rana that she needs time away to get her head together and leaves the girls standing on the pavement outside the Rovers as her taxi pulls away. So is this it for #Kana?

