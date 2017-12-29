Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Kate leaves following kiss with Sophie

Coronation Street: Kate leaves following kiss with Sophie

And where does all this leave #Kana?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9347 Monday 8th January 2018 - 1st Ep Tipsy Kate Connor [FAYE BROOKES] and Sophie Webster [BROOKE VINCENT] arrive home from a night on the town which ends up in a doorstep snog Ð Also pictured Alya Nazir [SAIR KHAN]. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

A confused Kate Connor looks set to leave Coronation Street behind in early 2018 after sharing a kiss with Sophie Webster.

Advertisement

Kate will have a bust-up with on-off lover Rana and seek solace with Sophie following a night on the town. But when Rosie unwittingly lets slip about the kiss to Rana, she’s left gutted.

08_01_CORO_ALYA_KATE_BROOKE_03

Scenes to be shown on Monday 8 January will then see a Kate realise that the relationship tensions are too much for her to handle and she opts to go and stay in Carla’s house in Devon.

After breaking the news to the Nazirs, Rana begs Kate not to go, but their farewell is cut short by the arrival of Sophie.

08_01_CORO_KATE_LEAVE_01

Deeply upset, Kate tells Rana that she needs time away to get her head together and leaves the girls standing on the pavement outside the Rovers as her taxi pulls away. So is this it for #Kana?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9351 Friday 12th January 2018 - 1st Ep As the wedding guests gather at the register office will Daniel make his move and can Sinead Tinker [KATIE McGLYNN] ignore the doubts in her heart and say I do to Chesney Brown [SAM ASTON]? Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

131641.902faedc-70f8-4c23-b5ff-ce14ab157ea5

Why Laura Muir should be Team GB’s shining star at the European Indoor Athletics Championships

imagenotavailable1

Jonathan Creek series 5 – the Twitter reaction

imagenotavailable1

Aaqil Ahmed on The Life of Muhammad

The Grand Tour Mozambique - James May

James May has had a haircut and fans can’t quite cope with it

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more