Coronation Street gun drama: Eileen to make shock discovery about Phelan?

Is the truth set to be revealed at last?

Coronation Street’s Eileen will discover the awful truth about monstrous husband Pat Phelan in early 2018 – but will she believe what she’s being told?

Eileen is currently unaware that her fella is a psychopathic killer who has also schemed to get Anna Windass banged up for a crime she didn’t commit.

But Corrie fans can expect all this to change in January when a frightened Seb tells Eileen that Pat isn’t who she thinks he is, that he framed Anna for GBH and is hiding a gun in his toolbox!

10_01_CORO_PHELAN_SEB

A deeply concerned Eileen then arranges a prison visit to see Anna behind bars, but is left alarmed when the beleaguered Mrs Windass assures her that she never laid a finger on Seb and that Phelan is trying to frame her.

12_01_CORO_EILEEN_TOOLBOX_02

Later on, after heading back to Number 11, Eileen nervously opens her husband’s tool box, but will her worst fears be confirmed? Or is Eileen destined to continue living in ignorance where Phelan’s crimes are concerned?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

