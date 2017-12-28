ITV confirms Unforgotten will return for a third series

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar will return to our TV screens in a third series of Chris Lang’s crime drama Unforgotten.

Advertisement

ITV has announced that the duo will be back for a new six-part series focusing on yet another intricate historical investigation which reveals a fresh web of long-buried secrets.

Unforgotten series two saw police officers Cassie (Walker) and Sunny (Bhaskar) the pair choosing to walk away from a case, after discovering that their suspects had actually been victims of child sex abuse and worked together to murder their abusers.

It ended on a cliffhanger, with Cassie walking off into the night after making the difficult decision, leaving us wondering what might happen next.

Writer Chris Lang told RadioTimes.com he was eager to do “one more series”, revealing that he already had plans for another story.

“I’d love to come back for another go, I’d like to do one more series, because I want to square various circles with Cassie and Sunny”, he said as series two drew to a close, with the pair struggling to come to terms with their decision to back away from the case.

“I don’t think it’s something that they will wear lightly. I hope the audience sort of feel that that was a very difficult decision to make. You can argue whether it’s the right or the wrong one, but it’s certainly one that I think you can understand given what those characters had been through,” Lang explained.

Advertisement

“It’s a secret that they now have and they will have to carry with them through their job and if we do get a third series obviously one will attempt to explore the ramifications of what making such a profound decision will be.”