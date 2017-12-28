Hollyoaks: Sienna sleeps with Joel – and someone’s not very happy about it…

As she fights cancer, Sienna finds comfort in the arms of her ex's son

Hollyoaks’ Sienna Blake and Joel Dexter woke up in bed together in tonight’s double E4 episode, having grown closer after Sienna shaved her head as part of her continuing treatment for cancer. But what does the future hold for the couple?

There was no regrets the morning after the night before in tonight’s double E4 episode, and romance has been heavily hinted at since Warren Fox abandoned Sienna and stole their daughter Sophie, leaving twin brother Sebastian behind.

Sienna is self-conscious after shaving her hair off, but Joel was supportive as they headed to the Loft to see in the New Year.

But there’s someone who won’t be letting off the party poppers at the sight of the couple kissing in the village – Joel’s ex, Cleo McQueen.

Feeling rejected at the sight of her true love moving on, Cleo was crushed when Joel admits his feelings for Sienna are deep and genuine.

So while Joel contemplates a future with the mother of his niece and nephew (admittedly it’s not the weirdest set-up Sienna has had relationship-wise, seeing as she slept with her own twin brother and tied him to a radiator and conducting a fake wedding) Cleo spiralled into despair – and back at home she binged on food and made herself sick…

Can Sienna and Joel be happy together? And will anyone help Cleo cope before things get out of hand?