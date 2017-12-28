Accessibility Links

Hollyoaks: Shane Sweeney is back from the dead!

The gangster rocks up in the village - and he's got unfinished business with Darren Osborne…

Shane Sweeney makes a sensational return to Hollyoaks tonight, four months after disappearing in the aftermath of showdown with Darren Osborne and Joel Dexter.

A tense fight on a clifftop ended with shifty Shane hitting his head on a rock and being knocked unconscious. The cops were called but once they got to the scene, the sinister Mr Sweeney had disappeared…

Darren ended up going to prison for his part in Shane’s dodgy drug dealing racket but thought he’d put it all behind him – so he’s suitably stunned when Shane appears in tonight’s E4 episode demanding £20,000 as compensation for their run-in.

Wanting to help his mate, Luke Morgan hits upon a plan: as it’s his and Mandy Richardson’s engagement party in the Loft he suggests to Dazzle they steal from the safe while everyone’s distracted.

The naughty boys just about succeed but as they’re waiting for Shane, disgruntled club owner Grace Black turns up and swipes the cash back!

How will Darren and Luke explain themselves to Shane?

