EastEnders: Willmott-Brown dead from shock heart attack?

Villainous James Willmott-Brown (William Boyde) has suffered a shock heart attack in tonight’s EastEnders. The notorious rapist was seen collapsing in cliffhanger scenes as he tried to destroy incriminatory evidence of his wrongdoing. Fans now have to wait until Thursday’s second episode (BBC1, 9.30pm) to see whether the Weyland boss has finally met his maker.

The cardiac arrest came at the climax of a fraught day for Willmott-Brown that first saw him fire his daughter Fi (Lisa Faulkner) after she confronted him about his past crimes. Then came a fresh confrontation with Kathy, during which JWB once again tried to manipulate her to his way of thinking.

Thankfully, Kathy wasn’t having any of Willmott-Brown’s smooth talking: after appearing to have been convinced by his overtures, she eventually turned the tables by fiercely grabbing hold of his crotch and warning him to never come near her again.

Not that Willmott-Brown currently looks in a fit state to do anything at all. After keeling over at Weyland HQ, the final scene of the episode left the businessman’s future very much in the balance…Is this it for the duplicitous schemer?

