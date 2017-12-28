EastEnders: Fi Browning’s final scenes are shown as Lisa Faulkner exits

Fi Browning has left EastEnders after trying to right the wrongs of her ailing father James Willmott-Brown.

Scenes just shown on the BBC1 soap saw Fi decide it was payback time after realising how deep the lies ran in her own family.

When she discovered that her uncle Hugo was well aware that her father was guilty of rape, Fi told him that she’d stolen incriminatory paperwork and planned to use it unless the deeds of the company were signed over to her.

Fi then decided to try and make things better for those affected by her dad’s scheming before leaving Walford for good. The second episode of Thursday’s double bill found Fi telling the Carters that they’d be entitled to buy back the freehold on the Vic if they could come up with £150,000 within a month. She also handed Kathy a document that appeared to hand ownership of the cafe back to her.

A final showdown at the hospital then saw Fi tell her incapacitated father (yes, Willmott-Brown had survived his heart attack!) that she no longer considered him to be her father. After revealing that she was headed overseas, Fi then walked away, despite one-time lover Max’s assurances that he still loved her.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com back in September, actress Lisa Faulkner that her days on EastEnders were always going to be numbered. Said the star:

“We were always clear that there would be a beginning, middle and end – Fi was coming in to do a job. She was never going to be a new regular living on the Square and I have absolutely loved it.

“It’s been the best fun to play – I have to say I’ve loved every single minute of it, I really have.”

You can watch our review of Christmas on EastEnders below. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.