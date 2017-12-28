Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Fi Browning’s final scenes are shown as Lisa Faulkner exits

EastEnders: Fi Browning’s final scenes are shown as Lisa Faulkner exits

The actress departed the BBC1 soap tonight

Screen Shot asdasdasdasdas2017-12-28 at 18.44.08

Fi Browning has left EastEnders after trying to right the wrongs of her ailing father James Willmott-Brown.

Advertisement

Scenes just shown on the BBC1 soap saw Fi decide it was payback time after realising how deep the lies ran in her own family.

When she discovered that her uncle Hugo was well aware that her father was guilty of rape, Fi told him that she’d stolen incriminatory paperwork and planned to use it unless the deeds of the company were signed over to her.

Fi then decided to try and make things better for those affected by her dad’s scheming before leaving Walford for good. The second episode of Thursday’s double bill found Fi telling the Carters that they’d be entitled to buy back the freehold on the Vic if they could come up with £150,000 within a month. She also handed Kathy a document that appeared to hand ownership of the cafe back to her.

Screen Shotadsasdasdadsadas 2017-12-28 at 18.43.40

A final showdown at the hospital then saw Fi tell her incapacitated father (yes, Willmott-Brown had survived his heart attack!) that she no longer considered him to be her father. After revealing that she was headed overseas, Fi then walked away, despite one-time lover Max’s assurances that he still loved her.

Screen Shot asdasodjasodijasoidjasoijd2017-12-28 at 18.44.14

Speaking to RadioTimes.com back in September, actress Lisa Faulkner that her days on EastEnders were always going to be numbered. Said the star:

“We were always clear that there would be a beginning, middle and end – Fi was coming in to do a job. She was never going to be a new regular living on the Square and I have absolutely loved it.

“It’s been the best fun to play – I have to say I’ve loved every single minute of it, I really have.”

Advertisement

You can watch our review of Christmas on EastEnders below. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 12/01/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5637 (No. 5637) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS FRIDAY 29th DECEMBER 2017* Tiffany breaks down in front of Whitney. Whitney Carter (SHONA MCGARTY), Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

99328

Watch Matt LeBlanc record the fastest Star in a Reasonably Priced Car lap in Top Gear history

85467

How does Lord Voldemort’s real name translate into 12 different languages?

imagenotavailable1

Matt Smith and James Corden talk Doctor Who

imagenotavailable1

The celebrities you might not know are Doctor Who fans

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more