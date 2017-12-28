Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Abi’s fate revealed as doctors say she’s “brain stem dead”

EastEnders: Abi’s fate revealed as doctors say she’s “brain stem dead”

It's not looking good for the Branning sister

Screen Shotasdasdasdasdadasdsa 2017-12-28 at 19.10.23

Abi Branning’s diagnosis came in on tonight’s EastEnders – and it’s not looking good as far as her future goes. As fans saw on Christmas Day, Abi and sister Lauren took a fall from the roof of the Queen Vic as they tried to stop unhinged dad Max from committing suicide. But while Lauren appears to be making a recovery having now regained consciousness, things now seem awfully bleak for her sibling.

Advertisement
Screen Shot asdasdasdasdasdas2017-12-28 at 19.a10.08

A doctor tonight told Max that Abi is now “brain steam dead”, a term which means that she’s permanently lost the potential for consciousness as well as the capacity to breathe. A ventilator is now keeping Abi’s heart beating and oxygen circulating through her bloodstream.

Screen Shot asdasdasdasdasdasdas2017-12-28 at 19.10.30

Mum Tanya has yet to be told the news (what with her being strangely absent from her daughter’s hospital bedside). But with show boss John Yorke having already warned of a death this festive season, we’d suggest that she hurry back to Walford General, preferably before Twelfth Night…

So will Abi be about to meet her maker before 2017 is through? Or will there be a last-minute twist to the drama?

Advertisement

You can watch our review of Christmas on EastEnders below. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 12/01/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5637 (No. 5637) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS FRIDAY 29th DECEMBER 2017* Tiffany breaks down in front of Whitney. Whitney Carter (SHONA MCGARTY), Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

101430

EastEnders: will Lee Carter get Abi Branning pregnant?

imagenotavailable1

Some fairly interesting facts about comedian Alex Horne

105892

Here’s what a bunch of school kids thought of Scott and Charlene’s Neighbours wedding

108706

Outlander "It causes these little explosions of creativity"

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more