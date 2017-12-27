Hollyoaks: Misbah Maalik forced to choose which child to save in car crash horror – who dies?

Hollyoaks’ first big stunt of 2018 puts two families in danger and sees Misbah Maalik face an impossible dilemma when she is forced to choose which of her children to save from the wreckage of a car crash as a lorry speeds towards them.

Advertisement

Tension is rife among the moody Maaliks, with teenager Yasmine annoyed at her mum’s mollycoddling since she underwent a life-saving heart transplant and Farrah sensing big brother Sami and her girlfriend Kim Butterfield are hiding something from her – could it be connected to Sami’s revenge plan against the Nightingales who he blames for his father’s death?

Misbah attempts to unite the clan with a cricket match, hoping a fun family day out will bond the bickering brood.

But tempers flare in the car on the journey home, and as Misbah drives through a road tunnel she crashes and the vehicle spins out of control.

Also caught up in the car carnage are Tony and Diane Hutchinson and Tony’s son Harry Thompson – another Hollyoaks family at odds after Diane discovered her stepson killed Amy Barnes (with no one realising Ryan Knight is the true culprit) and has delivered an ultimatum to her husband that if he doesn’t tell the police about Harry, then she will.

Climbing from the mangled motor, Misbah has to think fast when a lorry powers head-on through the tunnel in their direction. With seconds to spare her instincts kick in to save her family, but which kid will she rescue first?

Misbah’s decision at the scene of the crash is set to have far-reaching consequences for the clan. Will anyone lose their life? And what does this mean for Harry’s fate as Diane threatens shopping him to the cops? Does he even survive the accident?

Advertisement

Hollyoaks’ dramatic tunnel crash week starts from Monday 8 January on E4 at 7pm, and on Channel 4 from Tuesday 9 January at 6.30pm.