EastEnders: who is the mystery woman in the New Year trailer?

The men of EastEnders are taking centre stage this new year as Aidan and his gang carry out their heist. Punches are being thrown, car tyres are screeching, guns are being loaded and suspicion is rife as the likes of Mick, Phil, Vincent and Keanu get their moment in the spotlight.

But amid all the blokey drama, there’s also a woman glimpsed in shadow taking Ben Mitchell by surprise at the Arches. Long (perhaps blonde?) hair? Who could it be? Our money’s on Mel Owen, whose much-publicised return is imminent. Is this the first sighting of actress Tamzin Outhwaite back on the Square? Judge for yourselves below.

Beneath that, there’s our review of Christmas on EastEnders. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.