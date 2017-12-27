Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: who is the mystery woman in the New Year trailer?

EastEnders: who is the mystery woman in the New Year trailer?

Is this the first sighting of Mel Owen?

Screen Shot 2017-12-27 at 07.37.21

The men of EastEnders are taking centre stage this new year as Aidan and his gang carry out their heist. Punches are being thrown, car tyres are screeching, guns are being loaded and suspicion is rife as the likes of Mick, Phil, Vincent and Keanu get their moment in the spotlight.

Advertisement

But amid all the blokey drama, there’s also a woman glimpsed in shadow taking Ben Mitchell by surprise at the Arches. Long (perhaps blonde?) hair? Who could it be? Our money’s on Mel Owen, whose much-publicised return is imminent. Is this the first sighting of actress Tamzin Outhwaite back on the Square? Judge for yourselves below.

Advertisement

Beneath that, there’s our review of Christmas on EastEnders. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

Screen Shot 2017-12-25 at 18.47.02
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

imagenotavailable1

Kristen Wiig dons the nude leotard at Grammys

imagenotavailable1

Quidditch is real: Watch the trailer for the documentary Mudbloods

99328

Watch Matt LeBlanc record the fastest Star in a Reasonably Priced Car lap in Top Gear history

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more