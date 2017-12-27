Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Can we guess which Harry Potter character is your favourite in 7 magical questions?

Can we guess which Harry Potter character is your favourite in 7 magical questions?

You-Know-Who it is, but can we guess correctly?

100004

Tags

You might like

99451

Potts of cash? How much is Harry Potter really worth?

99738

This Harry Potter fan is pretty sure he’s found the location of American wizard school Ilvermorny

99899

Can you match the Doctor Who insult to the character?

99970

Can you name the Doctor Who character from just a photo of their mouth?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more