EastEnders: has Lauren or Abi died in hospital?

It wasn't looking good for the Branning sisters in the Boxing Day episode of the BBC1 soap

The fate of Lauren and Abi remains hanging in the balance on EastEnders tonight after the pair were admitted to hospital following their fall from the roof of the Queen Vic.

A cliffhanger scene on Boxing Day saw a nurse tell traumatised parents Max and Tanya that she urgently needed to speak to them about their daughter, but without specifying which one.

Previously, medics had seen dealing with an unexpected bleed during an operation on Lauren’s pelvis, while a scan has yet to reveal the brain activity on an unconscious Abi.

With show boss John Yorke having revealed that there will be a death during this year’s Christmas episodes, might events have taken a tragic turn for one of the siblings?

In a tense half hour, Max was also seen getting arrested on suspicion of committing GBH, only to be later released after admitting that he’d been suicidal at the time of Abi and Lauren’s tumble.

Over at the Fowlers’, Stacey admitted to Martin that she slept with Max on Christmas Eve, an admission that has left a big question mark hanging over the future of their marriage.

Thankfully, EastEnders fans won’t have long to find out what happens next: the BBC1 soap returns on Thursday 28 December at 8pm.

