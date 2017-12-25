Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The 12 Doctors of Christmas

The 12 Doctors of Christmas

In honour of this special time of year, we've composed our own Doctor Who Christmas carol

1 Who xmas

Here at RadioTimes.com, we love Christmas and (as you may have guessed by some of our TV coverage) we REALLY love Doctor Who. So we thought that for this most special time of year (you know, when there’s an extra episode on) we’d compose our very own Doctor Who Christmas carol, bringing the spirit of the holidays to everyone’s favourite Time Lord.

Advertisement

You can check out the lyrics below, and on case you hadn’t guessed from the article title it’s set to the tune of the 12 days of Christmas. Sadly, this year is the very LAST time we’ll be able to put this story out (originally written in 2015) thanks to the arrival of Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker, so let’s get together and enjoy it one last time.

Once you’ve read through, why not set off the instrumental music at the bottom of the article and sing through all twelve verses as it was meant to be sung – it’s sure to get you on Santa’s “nice” list.

With a one, and a two…

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas, the Doctor sent to me…

Twelve Time Lords leaping

95885

Eleven Billies Piping

C0Izr13XgAA9bPC

Ten Masters drumming

C0Iz4DLXEAAghqM

Nine Daleks dancing

C0I0CLSXAAESBCd

Eight Sontarans fighting

C0I0zF4XAAEsq2m

Seven sonics screwing

C0I1Eu8XgAEb8le

(Settle down at the back there).

Six Angels Weeping

C0I1OorXAAAtenJ

FIVE AKHATEN RINNNNGGGSSS

C0I1YT6WgAE_3DJ

Four Singing Ood

C0I2D6UWIAAEAL9

Three Cybermen

C0I2OusXgAACuZS

Two Doctor 10s

C0I2Yz4XEAA-3Vr

And a TARDIS in a pear tree!

C0I2pvqWQAA53KV

All together now…

And, incidentally, a happy Christmas to all of you at home!

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time airs on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Monday 25th December) at 5.30pm

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Picture shows: The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

The best Doctor Who fan art for all 13 Doctors

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who said what?

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who opening title sequences ranked

imagenotavailable1

The best (and worst) Doctor Who Tardis designs of all time

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more