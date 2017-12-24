EastEnders: Phil kills Max on Christmas Day?

EastEnders is building to what promises to be one of their most epic Christmases for years.

Max Branning’s downfall is set to be the centrepiece of the festive episode, as his revenge plot unravels and events spiral out of control, and new pictures just released show Phil Mitchell waving a gun at the most hated man in Walford.

With Max’s plan completely ruined as Christmas Day descends into high drama, he’s a man on the edge. Desperately trying to claw himself out of an impossible situation, Max ends up facing off against a furious Phil – who he has already threatened to kill for his part in framing him for the murder of Lucy Beale in 2015.

Phil decides to take matters into his own hands and a fight breaks out – but will the meanie Mitchell get rid of Max once and for all?

Fans were thrilled by Max’s attempt to kill Ian Beale using some festive fairy lights, but how will his confrontation with Phil end? And why is Mr Mitchell brandishing a firearm? Could it be something to do with Aidan Maguire’s dodgy job? Or has one of Max’s many enemies convinced him to finish him off?

With Max and Stacey confirmed as sleeping together on Christmas Eve, might Martin Fowler have found out about the festive fumble and teamed up with Phil to teach the bad boy Branning a lesson?

EastEnders’ hour-long Christmas Day episode airs on BBC1 at 9pm.

