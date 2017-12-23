Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley says “odd and bizarre” Christmas Day episode is “very risky”

This year's festive visit to the Dales is certainly out of the ordinary

Ryan Hawley has said that this year’s Christmas Day episode of Emmerdale is a gamble.

Show star Hawley will take centre stage in an offbeat instalment that sees his character Robert Sugden pushed to his limits as he continually wakes on Christmas morning to a different reality.

“It’s very risky – it’s a Christmas Day episode for a start and there’ll be a lot of people watching. It’s very different to anything that we have ever done,” says the actor.

Hawley added, though, that he feels it’s his responsibility to play the drama to the best of his abilities: “There are a lot of things that you read and feel are a risk, but it’s not really our job to criticise or fight that. You just have to service the story as best you can.”

The star’s comments come following show boss Iain MacLeod’s admission that he wants to keep seeing Emmerdale take creative risks. On the topic of the Christmas Day drama, MacLeod said:

“Think Groundhog Day and A Christmas Carol with a little nod to the film Don’t Look Now thrown in and that’s been our approach to the Christmas Day episode.

“It’s been amazing to produce as we’re constantly thinking of ways to push the boundaries of storytelling and keep Emmerdale fresh and our loyal viewers on their toes!”

Both Hawley and co-star Danny Miller – who plays Robert’s on-off love interest Aaron – will feature in the one-hour special, something that the actor feels is a big honour:

“Danny and I are both in it and it’s about the relationship more than anything. But it is odd and bizarre. However, it’s very flattering and nice to have a break from what we normally do.”

You can watch a clip from the Christmas Day episode of Emmerdale below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all the Christmas and New Year drama on Emmerdale

