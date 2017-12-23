Emmerdale: see Robert wake following his road accident – first look at Christmas Day episode

Emmerdale’s Robert Sugden was last seen drunkenly walking down an ill-lit village lane, only to have an unfortunate encounter with an oncoming vehicle. But this year’s Christmas Day episode of the ITV soap will see him alive and well – if not entirely sure of his surroundings…

In this first-look at Emmerdale’s festive drama, Robert wakes up to find family members celebrating around him, while Victoria jokingly tells him that he’s been out for the count for two days. But why is Robert feeling so disoriented? Could it be that everything is not as it initially seems?

Speaking recently out Emmerdale’s Christmas drama, show boss Iain MacLeod said: “Robert and Aaron will also be at the centre of our Christmas Day episode, which is a mix of Groundhog Day and A Christmas Carol. It’s a major turning point and there are further twists and turns to follow.”

You can watch the scene from the Christmas Day episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all the Christmas and New Year drama on Emmerdale

