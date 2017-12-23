11 of the best TV Christmas specials ever made
From Father Ted to The Simpsons and Only Fools and Horses, here's the Christmas episodes that never get old
Blackadder
What do you get when you put Rowan Atkinson, Robbie Coltraine, Miriam Margoyles and Jim Broadbent together – and have Hugh Laurie narrate the whole thing?
A wonderful, timeless parody of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol that never, ever, EVER gets old.
Year after year, the Trotter brothers delivered Christmas laughs by the bucketload in some truly terrific specials.
And who could forget the year they FINALLY struck gold.
Who’d have thought a pack of priests getting lost in a lingerie department would scream festive fun?
Father Ted’s one and only A Christmassy Ted first brought the cleric’s dreams of Ballykissangel to TV screens in 1996 and has been giving us bellyaches in December almost every year since.