Win a trip to Le Tréport, with a 2 night B&B stay at the lovely Domaine de Joinville

To celebrate the DVD release of the extremely popular French crime drama Witnesses – Frozen Death – Radio Times has teamed up with AFerry.co.uk and the Normandy Tourist Board to offer a prize trip to Le Tréport, with a 2 night B&B stay at the lovely Domaine de Joinville. The lucky winner and guest will receive return ferry crossings from Newhaven to nearby Dieppe, giving them the opportunity to take their car and explore the picturesque Normandy countryside.

Arrow Films is thrilled to announce the DVD & Blu-Ray release of the critically acclaimed and highly anticipated Witnesses – Frozen Death as well as the Witnesses Season One & Two DVD Box Set on Monday 15th January 2018. The gripping eight-part French police drama premiered on BBC Four on Saturday 25th November.

Witnesses – Frozen Death begins with the discovery of 15 frozen bodies of men in the north of France. Lieutenant Sandra Winckler (Marie Dompnier, The Tunnel) uncovers the fact that all 15 men are connected to Catherine Keemer (Audrey Fleurot, Spiral), who went missing three years ago. The determined Sandra Winckler leaves no stone unturned to find Catherine Keemer, but when she does, Catherine can’t remember her past – except that she gave birth to a child, who has disappeared. Believing that Catherine is innocent, Sandra needs to find out who else would have had a motive to kill the 15 men and what happened to Catharine’s missing child.

Despite being a second season Witnesses – Frozen Death is a standalone series – telling a brand new, intriguing mystery.

Welcome to Normandy

Famous for its local dishes, UNESCO-listed sites, historical towns and richly varied landscapes, Normandy offers visitors a wonderful choice of scenery and culture. Enjoy Normandy’s unique blend of maritime traditions and rural way of life. Marvel at its historic towns and monuments, stroll down quiet country lanes and enjoy local dishes in picturesque villages, or sip a drink by the quayside of one of its old ports while fishermen repair their nets and seagulls soar overhead. There is so much to see and do year-round.

Domaine de Joinville Hotel

The Domaine de Joinville is set in the former hunting lodge of Eu Castle, built under the reign of King Louis Philippe. Located just a 5-minute drive from Le Tréport and surrounded by a National Trust forest, it is the perfect retreat for those looking to relax and unwind in fabulous natural surroundings. The hotel boasts 24 comfortable rooms, each offering park views. Guests have free access to an outdoor hot tub. A spa offers a sauna, a hammam and an indoor swimming pool at an extra charge.

Aferry.co.uk

AFerry.co.uk is the world’s leading online ferry brand, which features real-time comparison technology for ferries, generating over 55 million unique visitors per year and over 3,000 bookings per day. Founded in 1997, AFerry.co.uk has been an industry leader for two decades and has strong relationships with ferry companies from across the globe.

Not only can AFerry.co.uk service all your UK ferry needs, but this handy site covers European, Asian and American routes too – over 2,000 routes around the world from over 150 ferry companies. With apps for iPhone and Android, and a website optimised for mobile, tablet and desktop devices you can compare and book ferries from wherever you are with ease.