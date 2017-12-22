Accessibility Links

Watch this amazing animated 12 Doctors of Christmas puppet show

Literally all the 'awwwwhs'

Three sleeps! Just three more sleeps until Christmas, or to give it its proper name, The Day The 2016 Doctor Who Drought Finally Ends. And here’s something that’ll make this final wait go faster: a beautifully animated video of the 12 Doctors of Christmas from the good people at Doctor Puppet.

From Tom Baker’s four festive scarves, to Matt Smith’s 11 flying Fezzes, the puppet-packed video is full of heart and will make you want to hug EVERY Doctor at least once.

