Victoria creator Daisy Goodwin teases snowy Christmas special for Jenna Coleman’s queen

There'll be a "Christmas-zilla" lurking in the palace - but who?

ITV’s Victoria is set for its own Christmas special this year and writer/creator Daisy Goodwin promises that it’ll be suitably festive.

“I haven’t written the Christmas special yet,” Goodwin told RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, “I imagine it’s going to be quite taxing but I know it’s going to be utterly brilliant and there’ll be a lot of snow in it”.

The festive outing for Jenna Coleman’s queen will be made all the more special thanks to her historical husband Albert’s (Tom Hughes) well-documented love of the winter celebration.

“All his children had individual Christmas trees”, she explained, “so he was the original ‘Christmas-zilla’, I think is the word!”

Fans will have to wait until December to unwrap Goodwin’s festive delight, but they’ll have plenty of ‘Vicbert’ delights to keep them ticking over if series two – which is currently filming – airs in the autumn as planned.