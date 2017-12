Last online order dates for Christmas 2017 – Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and more

If your advent calendar is starting to feel more like a countdown to disaster – it’s already December and you don’t have a single gift – you probably want to know exactly how much time you have left. Most of the big stores like Amazon, John Lewis and Argos have next day delivery options in the UK, but they all have different pre-Christmas deadlines. To ensure you receive your presents on or before Christmas Eve, make sure you pay attention to the following.

How late you can leave an order from Amazon depends on the postage you are willing to pay for, and whether you are a member of Amazon Prime.

Wednesday 20th December, 11.59 PM – No Rush Delivery

Thursday 21st December, 11.59 PM – Standard Delivery

Saturday 23rd December, last order time varies by location – One-Day Delivery

Sunday 24th December – Same Day (Evening Delivery) [Check availability in your area]

Sunday 24th December – Prime Now (2 Hour Deliver) [Check availability in your area]

Sunday 24th December, 1 PM – Fast Track Delivery

Saturday 23rd December, 6.00 PM

The following applies to smaller items ordered from John Lewis. Larger items like furniture and appliances will vary depending on the supplier, and might be much earlier.

Tuesday 19th December 7 PM – Standard Delivery (Free on orders over £50)

Thursday 21st December 8 PM – Next Day, pre 10.30 AM (£9.95)

Friday 22nd December 8 PM – Next Day (£6.95)

Tuesday 19th December – Standard Delivery

Saturday 23rd December – Next Day Delivery

For large items, Saturday 23rd December 8 PM – Next Day Delivery

For small items, Sunday 24th December 1PM – Same Day Delivery

Friday 15th December 12 PM – Delivery to Highlands and Islands

Monday 18th December 3 PM – UK Standard Delivery

Wednesday 20th December 3 PM – UK Express Delivery