Joe Miller returned to Broadchurch and viewers didn’t know what to think

What's he doing back on our screens?

Broadchurch fans were sent into a frenzy last night when Joe Miller made a reappearance.

After he was found not guilty of killing Danny Latimer at the end of series two, Joe was banished from Broadchurch and is now working in Liverpool where Mark Latimer tracked him down.

But why was he back? And will Mark attack him now he’s discovered where he is?!

Not everyone was happy to see Matthew Gravelle’s character back in the drama – especially those based in Liverpool.

Can someone please tell me WHY they sent Joe Miller to Liverpool 😤#broadchurch — Holly (@hollyspeedyx) March 27, 2017

Seeing Joe Miller again has made me wanna vom #Broadchurch — Laura Hibbert (@LauraHibbertx) March 27, 2017

LEAVE LIVERPOOL JOE MILLER WE DON'T WANT YOU YA SCUMBAG #broadchurch — Hayley King (@Boogie_Believer) March 27, 2017

While others suggested Ed Burnett’s ire was better directed elsewhere…

Lenny, there's a man called Joe Miller I need you to take care of #broadchurch — Wednesday Turgeniev (@_fullofwoe_) March 27, 2017

Twitter was soon rife with theories that Joe had been covering for his son all along:

Joe Miller covered for his son. The son did it all. That's why the violence is still happening… #broadchurch — Rydolph The Red Nosed Reindeer🔴 (@ryanalandunn) March 27, 2017

I'm sticking to my theory that Joe Miller covered for his son and that there is a rapist cult in #broadchurch. Feeling pretty confident. — Tom Evans 🌊🌊 (@AquaEvans) March 27, 2017

Maybe Tom actually killed Danny and Joe is covering up for him.. #broadchurch #broadchurchtheory — Rona (@RonaMKelly) March 27, 2017

And fans were anxious for Mark ahead of a potential showdown.