James Norton gets a massive back tattoo to celebrate the end of Grantchester series 3…

We’re not sure that’s appropriate for a vicar...

If you’d ever wondered what James Norton’s back looked like (and let’s face it, who hasn’t) you need wonder no more.

To celebrate the end of filming on series three of ITV period crime drama Grantchester, Norton had a huge portrait inked on his back with ‘Grantchester III’ written above it.

Well, kinda. We’re pretty sure this is not permanent but instead a rather impressive fake tat that can be peeled off after the photo op. Still, the effect is pretty much the same…

The clapper board was a bit different for slate 500! Grantchester 3 is wrapped! @GrantchesterUK @jginorton pic.twitter.com/89lV6Viah0 — Emma Kingsman-Lloyd (@Emlyjkl) December 21, 2016

The attention to detail is really something, too. One of the swallows even has director Rob Evans’ name written underneath it.

Norton, who plays crime-solving vicar Sidney Chambers in the hit show, retweeted the image originally posted on Twitter by producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd.

But James, if we’re wrong and the tattoo is genuine and the result of one too many sherries at the wrap party, we’ll be happy to put you in touch with the Tattoo Fixers lot…