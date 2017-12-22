Hollyoaks: Luke tries to hide his secret wife from Mandy at their engagement party

The future Mrs Morgan has no idea there's another spouse somewhere out there...

Hollyoaks’ childhood sweethearts Luke Morgan and Mandy Richardson decide to celebrate their recent engagement with a lavish party on New Year’s Eve.

However, Luke must attend to the small matter of getting a divorce from his estranged wife Scarlett before he can marry Mandy – and his new fiancee has no idea he’s even been married before…

As loved-up Mandy organises the celebration at the Loft, and her little brother Tom Cunningham marks his 18th birthday, Luke, who has been desperate to track down Scarlett who he hasn’t seen for almost a decade, receives a letter about divorce proceedings.

Darren Osborne, the only other person who knows about his mate Luke’s shady marital history, discovers the letter, but will anyone else see it? Could Mandy’s romantic bubble be about to burst as the clock chimes heralding the start of 2018?

Hollyoaks have confirmed Scarlett will be introduced to the show in January, played by Susie Amy who co-starred with Gary Lucy (Luke) in cult ITV drama Footballers’ Wives. Not only that, but Scarlett will be bringing Luke’s long-lost son Oliver with her…

Will Luke manage to finalise a divorce before tying the knot with Mandy? And if Mandy finds out Luke lied about already being married, and having a teenage kid he’s also failed to mention, will there be a wedding at all?

Hollyoaks continues on Friday 22 December on E4 at 7pm, and on Channel 4 at 6pm, then returns from Wednesday 27 December on E4 at 7pm, and Channel 4 at 6.30pm.