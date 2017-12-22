Here’s what the cast of Call the Midwife got up to in South Africa

Helen George, Stephen McGann and the gang visited vineyards, climbed mountains and watched dolphins during filming for the 2016 Christmas special

The nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House are poised to return to the cobbled streets of Poplar. They have been in South Africa, filming upcoming scenes from the Christmas special, but we can now confirm that filming wraps this week.

Advertisement

The festive episode will see the Nonnatons head overseas after receiving an “SOS from a tiny mission hospital faced with closure.”

Filming on location has been tough work for the show’s cast. There’s no doubt their storylines at Hope Clinic Mission Hospital are difficult.

“The team are both shaken and exhilarated by the challenges they face – and by the time the mission trip is over, some lives are permanently changed,” teases the BBC. But thankfully the gang also found time to have a little fun.

Here’s Stephen McGann, who plays Doctor Turner, finding time to snap a selfie in the sunshine:

While Victoria Yeates, who stars as Sister Winifred, marvelled at the view from her Cape Town base:

Not a bad view from my balcony errrr Thank you Cape Town!!! pic.twitter.com/DXcnTUIEtz — Victoria Yeates (@VictoriaYeates) April 2, 2016

The gang were working weekends to film the festive special, but, as Helen George – aka Nurse Trixie – revealed on Instagram, it wasn’t so bad…

The cast also had days off to enjoy their spectacular surroundings, whether they chose to get out of breath…

Me and @LauraMain1 celebrating our chatty ascent of Table Mountain with a wee Turner selfie 🙂 pic.twitter.com/zmMV5aQV2L — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 19, 2016

South Africa latest: Laura and Jack get sporty for the local community 🙂 https://t.co/8x3RLWdyJY pic.twitter.com/kCxRrnGxkU — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 20, 2016

Mess around on boats…

Company outing on a boat yesterday for our day off. Added dolphins! pic.twitter.com/R737YBTPXk — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 18, 2016

Hang out with dolphins…

Sample local plonk…

A post shared by Jack Ashton (@jackjashton) on Apr 21, 2016 at 4:36am PDT

Or wander through cactus forests.

🌵 A post shared by Helen George (@helenrgeorge) on Apr 22, 2016 at 6:00am PDT

They also met up after shooting to eat together by the seashore:

Our #callthemidwife cast and crew relax in Cape Town on their first day off from filming the Christmas Special 🙂 pic.twitter.com/s7sJJD8myw — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 10, 2016

It’s a tough life, eh?

Advertisement

The cast of Call the Midwife will finish filming the Christmas special and upcoming episodes, which will see the return of Miranda Hart’s Chummy, in the UK later this year.