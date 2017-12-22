Here’s what happened at the end of Alec Hardy’s Tinder date in Broadchurch…

A second date is on the cards. But was there a kiss? Watch what happened next...

A dramatic series finale – and the last ever episode – of Broadchurch on Monday night revealed the culprits of a despicable crime and wrapped up most of the loose ends in the investigation.

But there was one question some viewers just couldn’t get out of their heads – what happened in DI Alec Hardy’s Tinder date a few weeks ago?

Brilliant, chilling, heart-pumping #broadchurch finale but one question remains unanswered – how did DI Hardy's Tinder date go? — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) April 17, 2017

Okay but my question is, what even was the point in that date David Tennant went on? #broadchurch — Georgia Constantinou (@ItsMeGeorgiaC) April 17, 2017

We had been shown the nervous but rather promising start to his dinner with the lovely Zoe but never heard how it worked out. Was there a kiss? Will they be seeing each other again? Could daughter Daisy have a new step-mum?

Ok, so perhaps we’re getting slightly ahead of ourselves there but it turns out that a second date is at least on the cards – even if Hardy’s preoccupation with his work initially made things even more awkward…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tJUWB8RZWk?ecver=1

The clip is “a special parting gift from the Broadchurch team to ITV viewers” and is one of several deleted scenes and audio commentaries that come with the Broadchurch Series 3 DVD.