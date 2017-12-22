Accessibility Links

Fans react to final ever episode of Broadchurch

David Tennant and Olivia Colman's DI Hardy and DS Miller close in on their last case

Brace yourself, Broadchurch fans. The end is here. After three series of the ITV drama, and plenty of highs and lows, Chris Chibnall lowers the curtain as episode eight reveals who attacked Trish Winterman – and fans bid farewell to their favourite characters for good.

No one was happy about the state of affairs.

As the finale began to wind down, Hardy found Miller on the steps of the police station, crying. “He is not what men are, he’s an aberration,” he reminded her.

Meanwhile, Ellie informed a shocked Trish it was 16-year-old Michael who had attacked her.

And Paul Coates preached his final sermon, giving the residents of Broadchurch the chance to gather one final time. Daisy gave her dad a hug and Ian offered to “bring round a takeaway” to Trish and Leah.

But there was no such reconciliation for Mark as he climbed into his van and drove away from Broadchurch, in a bid to finally put some distance between himself and Danny’s murder.

But of course, the last scene belonged to Hardy and Miller (the orange jacket was back). “We could go to the pub, we’ve never been to the pub,” she implored him. “Nah,” came the curt response.

But even though they were leaving our screens, Hardy and Miller lived to solve another crime as we zoomed in on the cliffs and the credits rolled one final time.

