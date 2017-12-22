Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Max killing Ian would be a public service, jokes Jake Wood

But will Mr Branning succeed in bumping off the soap's longest-standing character?

Screen Shot 2017-12-22 at 06.30.09

EastEnders offered up a huge cliffhanger on Thursday as Max Branning tried to kill Ian Beale by strangling him with some Christmas lights.

The shock scene left viewers (and a startled Lauren) gasping with surprise, with fans now having to wait until 8.00pm this evening to find out whether Ian survives or if Max succeeds in committing murder.

However, Jake Wood – who plays the increasingly deranged Max – has now joked that it would be best if his character were to bump Mr Beale off!

“Who doesn’t like trying to Ian Beale? I felt like I was doing a public service,” Wood told RadioTimes.com.

Screen Shot 2017-12-22 at 06.40.02

The actor also teased this year’s festive EastEnders, calling them: “The best episodes I have ever read.”

You can watch the full video interview with Jake Wood below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all the Christmas and New Year drama on EastEnders

