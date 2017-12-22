EastEnders: Max and Stacey to sleep together on Christmas Eve!

The pair get passionate again this festive season

EastEnders is to revisit one of the soap’s most memorable affairs this Christmas when Stacey ends up back in the arms of Max.

The pair’s original illicit trysts were the focus of 2007’s festive episode of EastEnders, which saw Max’s relationship with Stacey (then married to his son Bradley) revealed to a gathering of the extended Branning family.

A decade on, they’re at it again, this time with Stacey cheating on husband Martin in scenes to be shown on Christmas Eve.

The upcoming drama sees tensions running high in the Fowler house as Stacey does her best to help Max, who has now become a pariah of the community.

With Martin less than pleased, Stacey ultimately tells Max that he needs to leave, but the beleaguered Mr Branning still manages to find a way to get her alone.

As the pair argue over Max’s actions, they find themselves struggling to resist each other and, with emotions running high, one things soon leads to another…

But will the morning after the night before bring fresh drama for Max and Stacey?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

