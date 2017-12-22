Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Broadchurch series 3: Who is DI Hardy’s mystery date?

Broadchurch series 3: Who is DI Hardy’s mystery date?

Could love be in the air for David Tennant's Alec?

132873.e9d5ac7f-945a-4a54-b5ed-35bb7be0bab6

Broadchurch series three sees David Tennant’s DI Hardy dipping his toe into the dating waters again as he heads out for an evening with the mysterious Zoe.

Advertisement

He meets up with her in a nearby restaurant, much to Miller’s amusement, and the pair have quite the pleasantly awkward first dinner.

But who is Zoe? And where have we seen her before?

Who is the actress who plays DI Hardy’s date, Zoe? 

132870.4ad6b486-7735-4e57-bdb7-34610fd11a65

Meet Elen Rhys, a Welsh actress who you’ll probably recognise if you’re a fan of Ordinary Lies.

She played Caz, wife to Matt DiAngelo’s Robert ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, who found his marriage threatened when he reunited with his father, played by Griff Rhys Jones.

132874.fb6cacc0-a998-4185-b94b-bb76acdd9ab4

She also had roles in World War Z and Season of The Witch on the big screen, as well as Atlantis, The Bastard Executioner and Silent Witness.

Oh, and there’s a Doctor Who connection too. Rhys starred in Torchwood back in 2007, playing the 1940s girlfriend of the real Captain Jack Harkness (played by Matt Rippy).

132872.ac83dc61-01f8-4ddb-a9e7-c01027c89e04

John Barrowman’s Captain Jack stole her fella’s name – and stole his heart while he was at it too, leaving poor old Nancy Floyd clueless about her other half’s infidelity.

Will Zoe have better luck with DI Hardy? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

In the meantime, here’s what we imagine his dating profile looks like…

132885.e9ed888b-916f-46c5-9e55-9d7118204230

Tags

All about Broadchurch

135207.01f51864-9c0f-4323-8eda-fc6c8888bf9f
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

132607.619aaa3d-8c72-4bbe-a678-f0803c6cb48a

Viewers left shocked and appalled as David Tennant microwaves a cup of tea in Broadchurch

imagenotavailable1

Broadchurch Twitter reaction: did the #BroadchurchFinale pull the series back from the brink?

imagenotavailable1

Broadchurch viewers left dangling after cliffhanger – episode seven review

imagenotavailable1

Meera Syal to star in Broadchurch series 2

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more