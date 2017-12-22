Accessibility Links

All the ‘bad Santas’ in Christmas movies ranked

Who's the naughtiest St Nick ever? It's time to deploy the Bad Santa Meter

Bad Santa, Billy Bob Thornton, Getty, TG

There many only be one ‘Bad Santa’ movie, but there are many, many naughty St Nicks who you really wouldn’t want coming down your chimney this Christmas.

But who’s the baddest Santa on film? Filmmaker Philip Brubaker tried to rank them all using the patent-pending Bad Santa Meter, cutting together some of the creepiest Santa Clauses in cinema history.

Some are naughty. Some are nasty. Some are just plain scary. Check out the video below.

