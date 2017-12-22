All the ‘bad Santas’ in Christmas movies ranked

Who's the naughtiest St Nick ever? It's time to deploy the Bad Santa Meter

There many only be one ‘Bad Santa’ movie, but there are many, many naughty St Nicks who you really wouldn’t want coming down your chimney this Christmas.

Advertisement

But who’s the baddest Santa on film? Filmmaker Philip Brubaker tried to rank them all using the patent-pending Bad Santa Meter, cutting together some of the creepiest Santa Clauses in cinema history.

Advertisement

Some are naughty. Some are nasty. Some are just plain scary. Check out the video below.