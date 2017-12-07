Hollyoaks unveils massive New Year car crash stunt

Hollyoaks have revealed plans for a stunt to kick off 2018 involving a number of characters caught up in a car crash in a road tunnel.

Tony and Diane Hutchinson, Harry Thompson, the Maaliks and Kim Butterfield are all caught up in the chaos when Misbah crashes her car after a family day out into Tony and Di who are on their way to visit relatives.

Misbah then faces the devastating choice as to which of her children to save when they all become trapped in the mangled vehicle with a lorry speeding towards them… The Maalik mum’s impossible decision has far-reaching repercussions for the family as 2018 progresses.

Hollyoaks have a history of going big on their stunts, with October’s school explosion killing off Neeta Kaur as the building collapsed around a number of cast members fearing for their lives (and contracts).

The tunnel crash is set to air the week commencing 8 January – who will Misbah save, and will there be any further casualties?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.